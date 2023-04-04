Trump Resumes Ranting on Social Media After Breaking to Get Arrested

After taking a short social media break to get arrested and arraigned, former President Donald Trump resumed posting while en route to Florida following his court appearance in New York on Tuesday.

“Just lifted off for Palm Beach, Florida. Will be delivering remarks tonight at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 P.M., EASTERN,” Trump wrote while onboard his private plane. “Virtually every legal pundit has said that there is no case here. There was nothing done illegally!,” he added.

Trump went on to mock the lengths New York City had gone to ensure both his and the public’s security during the arraignment — measures that were likely increased given Trump’s repeat calls for protests and warnings of “death and destruction” should he be indicted.

“Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA. On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 — over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy ‘Horseface’ Daniels!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump was drafting posts virtually up until the moment he entered the courthouse.

“Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” he wrote as his motorcade made its way through the city.

Earlier Tuesday morning Trump attacked his former pet network Fox News, demanding that viewers turn off their TV when they invite guests he dislikes. “WHEN YOU SEE RINO’S KARL ROVE, BILL BARR, OR PAUL RYAN ON YOUR TELEVISION SCREEN, JUST TURN TO A DIFFERENT STATION, OR TURN OFF YOUR SET. YOU’RE BETTER OFF WATCHING THE DEMOCRATS!,” he wrote.

Trump also attacked his former Attorney General Bill Barr for his refusal to prosecute nonexistent election fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 election. "WHY DOES FOX KEEP PUTTING ON BILL BARR. AS ATTORNEY GENERAL HE WAS A COMPLETE COWARD WHO WAS ABSOLUTELY PETRIFIED OF BEING IMPEACHED," he raged.

The former president has spent weeks leading up to his arraignment unloading on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and others involved in the case, on social media. On Monday night, the former president demanded that Bragg "resign" and "indict himself" in a last-minute frenzy of Truth Social posts targeting the prosecution. Trump has accused Bragg of being a Soros-controlled prosecutor who is attempting to interfere in the upcoming 2024 election by bringing charges against him.

The social media spree led to a warning from Judge Juan Manuel Merchan. Merchan declined to institute a gag order on Trump, but cautioned him to refrain from making “comments that have potential to incite violence, create civil unrest [or] jeopardize the state or well-being of any individuals,” or he would reconsider.

Whether or not the judge’s words motivate Trump to change his tone on the case remains to be seen, but the former president is expected to respond to the indictment during a speech in Mar-A-Lago on Tuesday night.