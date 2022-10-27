Trump Snubs DeSantis, Taps Marco Rubio for Key Florida Rally

Where will Ron DeSantis be two nights before the election? Not at former President Donald Trump’s rally. The Florida governor did not receive an invitation to Trump’s get-out-the-vote event with Sen. Marco Rubio in Miami, a snub that speaks to the growing tension that have been building between the two men as they circle the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

The signs of friction between Trump and DeSantis have been visible for some time now. DeSantis allegedly declined to ask Trump for his endorsement in his bid for reelection, and, as Rolling Stone reported in September, Trump has privately slammed DeSantis for what he sees as attempts by the Florida governor to rip off his style and ideas. Trump has privately claimed credit for everything from DeSantis’ exploits involving migrants to his mannerisms and hand gestures.

Despite all of this, an adviser to the former president insisted to Politico that there is no ill will between the two. The rally was not intended as a direct slight against DeSantis, simply one event in “a series of stops [Trump] is making for Republican Senate candidates,” the adviser explained. “It came after he and Senator Rubio spoke directly.”

An adviser to Trump confirmed to Politico that DeSantis will not be attending the Nov. 6 rally, with a GOP strategist telling the outlet that the event would overshadow an entire day of campaigning for DeSantis: “No Republican could go to a DeSantis event that day. None. And DeSantis won’t be here? This is big.”

Trump has all but announced his 2024 presidential campaign, a move that advisers and family begged him to delay until after the midterms. Trump allegedly planned to announce his campaign is a no-expense-spared rally in Florida, a location sources told Rolling Stone was specifically chosen to stick it to DeSantis.