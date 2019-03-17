Trump’s Sensitivity Boils Over in Twitter Rant Over ‘SNL’ Rerun

Whether or not President Trump realized he was watching a rerun from December of a Saturday Night Live episode last night may not have mattered. As we know, it doesn’t take much to get under his skin.

Trump took to Twitter this morning to bellow loudly about what he sees as unfair treatment from “the media” and “shows like Saturday Night Live.” In the angry and scattered tweet, the president critiqued the show, calling it “not funny/no talent;” saying it was repetitive; whining about SNL and other shows not mocking “the other side;” complaining about advertisers not abandoning them; asking whether the FEC or FCC should investigate; and blathering about collusion, the Democrats, Russia, and, of course, fake news. Then, he capped off his incoherent ramblings with some positive poll results that no one but Trump knows about.

It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

It’s painfully obvious that Trump just cannot restrain his anger; he’s triggered so easily. Just this weekend we’ve seen two Twitter rants: one over a months-old SNL rerun, and one over a dead person. Sorry!