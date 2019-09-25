 Trump Press Conference With Ukraine’s Zelensky at United Nations – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next The National Prep Record Store Day Live Album Modeled After Classic Bootlegs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

‘No Pressure,’ Trump Insists, While Sitting With Ukraine’s Zelensky at U.N.

By
Tessa Stuart

Politics Staff Writer

Tessa Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speak during a meeting in New York on September 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speak during a meeting in New York on September 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump, in the midst of a political firestorm over evidence showing he pressured the newly elected president of Ukraine to coordinate with his personal lawyer and attorney general to investigate a political rival, sat down for a previously-scheduled joint press conference with that man, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the United Nations Wednesday afternoon. 

The White House has for weeks refused to turn over to Congress a whistle-blower complaint filed after the call. Reports of complaint, deemed serious enough by the inspector general of the intelligence community that it was referred to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation, and the administration’s refusal to turn it over to Congress prompted Democrats on Wednesday to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s behavior. 

Related

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks to the press while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, on August 2, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
What You Need to Know About Trump's Crowdstrike Conspiracy Theory
2020 Democrats React to 'Smoking Gun' Memo from 'Traitor' Trump's Ukraine Call

Which is all to say it was a bit of awkward timing for Zelensky and Trump to take questions together from reporters. During the conversation, Trump spoke about their shared desire to “stop corruption in Ukraine.”

Asked directly if he felt any pressure from Trump to investigate Biden, Zelensky hedged. “I think you read everything. I think you read text,” he said. “I — I’m sorry, I don’t want to be involved in Democratic, open, elections — elections of U.S.A. No, you heard. We had I think good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things. So, I think, and you read it, that nobody pushed. Pushed me. ”

Trump interjected: “In other words: no pressure.”

Later, when asked whether he wanted Zelensky to investigate Biden, Trump then went on to make unfounded claims about the former Vice President’s son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company from 2014 until 2019. “I want him to do whatever he can,” Trump said of Zelensky. “Biden’s son walks out of Ukraine with millions and millions of dollars,” Trump said. “I think it’s a horrible thing, a horrible thing.”

He went on to praise Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, who has pressured Zelensky’s government to investigate Biden. “Rudy is looking to find out where the phony witch hunt started.” Trump also suggested, in response to a question from a reporter, that Ukraine might have emails belonging to Hillary Clinton. 

During the conversation, Trump also urged Zelensky — whose country is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars of U.S. aid to fight Russian-aligned forces — to work things out with President Putin.  Trump commended Zelensky for making “a lot of progress with Russia,” adding, it “would be nice to end that whole disaster.” He later said he “really” hoped Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Zelensky appeared to avoid Trump’s searching gaze as he said that.)

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.