 Trump Signals Roger Stone Pardon: 'He Can Sleep Well at Night!'
Rolling Stone
Politics Politics News

Trump Signals Roger Stone Pardon: ‘He Can Sleep Well at Night!’

The president said his longtime friend was a victim while all but promising that Stone will see no prison time

Trump Signals Roger Stone Pardon: ‘He Can Sleep Well at Night!’

Roger Stone, a longtime advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, leaves after his sentencing hearing at the DC Federal District Court in Washington, DC. February 20, 2020.

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

With Roger Stone’s report to prison date arriving soon, President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday and strongly suggested he’d pardon his longtime advisor.

In response to a tweet from right-wing activist Charlie Kirk that decried Stone’s sentence as an injustice, Trump wrote, “No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!”

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February for lying to Congress under oath, threatening a witness and obstruction of justice in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Prosecutors asked for Stone to receive between seven to nine years in prison but in a controversial move, Attorney General Bill Barr stepped in and recommend a more lenient prison sentence.

Trump has hinted several times that a Stone pardon might be forthcoming, but Thursday’s tweet seems to be an outright proclamation that his friend will not spend a day behind bars.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Roger Stone

