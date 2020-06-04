Trump Signals Roger Stone Pardon: ‘He Can Sleep Well at Night!’

With Roger Stone’s report to prison date arriving soon, President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday and strongly suggested he’d pardon his longtime advisor.

In response to a tweet from right-wing activist Charlie Kirk that decried Stone’s sentence as an injustice, Trump wrote, “No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!”

No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night! https://t.co/HHg24tcZrx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February for lying to Congress under oath, threatening a witness and obstruction of justice in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Prosecutors asked for Stone to receive between seven to nine years in prison but in a controversial move, Attorney General Bill Barr stepped in and recommend a more lenient prison sentence.

Trump has hinted several times that a Stone pardon might be forthcoming, but Thursday’s tweet seems to be an outright proclamation that his friend will not spend a day behind bars.