Trump Cancels His Struggling Personal Blog After Less Than a Month

Banned from every major social media platform and desperate for a new avenue through which to foist his delusional musings onto the American public, former President Donald Trump last month launched his own “communications platform.” The American public wasn’t interested, and CNBC reported on Wednesday that the quasi-blog, dubbed “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” has been shut down permanently.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Trump adviser Jason Miller told CNBC. “Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing.”

Trump’s half-assed attempt to build his own social media feed was a failure from the start. A week after it launched, NBC News reported that the blog had attracted around 212,000 total engagements, well short of what a single post on his Twitter account typically drew before he was banned following the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.

“In the case of Trump’s new platform, it is so technologically primitive that there is no way for his followers to even migrate,” Binghamton University computer science professor Jeremy Blackburn told NBC News. “Who cares about a platform where you can’t even own the libs? There are plenty of other newsletters that people have been adding to their spam boxes for years.”

Trump’s control of the direction of the Republican Party may be as strong as ever, but without the power of the presidency at his disposal, not many people have cared what Trump has to say about what’s going on in Congress, the ills of social media, or anything else that inspires him to smash the caps-lock key and spill his fragmented thoughts onto the Internet.

It’s this lack of attention that reportedly inspired Trump to can the fledgling platform. According to The Washington Post, the former president “didn’t like that this platform was being mocked and had so few readers.”

It’s a tragic story, but don’t cry for Trump just yet. The former president is reportedly planning on resuming in-person rallies sometime this month.