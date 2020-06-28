 Racist Trump Shares Video of Racist Screaming 'White Power' - Rolling Stone
Racist Trump Shares Video of Racist Screaming ‘White Power’

“He should not have retweeted it and he should just take it down… It is indefensible,” said Republican Senator Tim Scott

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

CNN/Screencap

On Sunday morning, the president of the United States once again showed his racist leanings by retweeting a video of one of his supporters chanting “white power.”

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!” Trump wrote in a quote tweet of the video.

The video showed pro and anti-Trump protesters from a community in Florida screaming obscenities at each other. Less than 10 seconds into the video, a man in a golf cart with “Trump 2020” signs could be heard loudly yelling “white power” at least twice.

Of course, the president’s defenders will likely rationalize the tweet by pretending that Trump didn’t watch the video and was simply promoting his supporters. But this incident is part of a racist pattern by the president that is too consistent to excuse away.

Just recently, Trump has spoken about the protesters in a racist fashion and has over and over used the racist term “Kung Flu” when talking about the coronavirus.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) responded to Trump’s tweet on CNN saying that it is indefensible and he should take the now-deleted post down.

