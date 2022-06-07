 Trump Pressured Secret Service to Let Him March to Capitol on Jan. 6 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Best Tents for a Restful Adventure
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Pressured the Secret Service to Let Him March to the Capitol on Jan. 6: Report

They refused to let him, and then scrambled to block off the road when he teased to the crowd at the Ellipse that he was going to do it anyway, The Washington Post reported

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation's capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden's White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation's capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden's White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Brendan Smialowski /AFP/Getty Images

For nearly two weeks prior to the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol attack last Jan. 6, then-President Donald Trump frequently told the Secret Service that he wanted to march to the Capitol, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing two people familiar with witness testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee.

The agency tasked with protecting the president had declined Trump’s requests. But once Trump told his supporters on Jan. 6, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol” and “I’ll be there with you,” the Secret Service took steps to try to make it happen, including asking D.C. police to block intersections for a motorcade, according to the report. D.C. law enforcement declined to do so due to the bulk of their personnel monitoring protests and later protecting the Capitol from riotous Trump supporters.

Related Stories

Trump Campaign Staffer Told Fake Electors to Operate in 'Complete Secrecy'
Seditious Conspiracy: Enrique Tarrio, Proud Boys Charged in Jan. 6 Plot

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told the Post that a review of its records found no operational plans to have Trump join his supporters at the Capitol.

Trump ultimately was transported back to the White House, where he watched television, spoke with lawmakers over the phone about overturning the election, and complained on Twitter about Vice President Mike Pence, who was moved to a secure location in the Capitol. It was not until several hours later when he finally posted a video telling his supporters to go home. But if Trump had his way, he would’ve been at there alongside them. “Secret Service wouldn’t let me,” Trump told the Post in April. “I wanted to go. I wanted to go so badly. Secret Service says you can’t go. I would have gone there in a minute.”

Trump’s chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows, recounted that Trump told him after his “Stop the Steal” speech that his line about walking down to the Capitol wasn’t to be taken literally. “When he got off stage, President Trump let me know that he had been speaking metaphorically about the walk to the Capitol,” Meadows wrote in The Chief’s Chief. “He knew as well as anyone that we couldn’t organize a trip like that on such short notice. It was clear the whole time that he didn’t actually intend to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue with the crowd.”

In This Article: Donald Trump, Jan. 6

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.