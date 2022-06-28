 Trump Lunged at Secret Service in Effort to Go to Capitol on Jan. 6 - Rolling Stone
Trump ‘Lunged’ at Secret Service Agent Who Refused to Take Him to Capitol on Jan. 6

“I’m the f-ing president, take me to the Capitol now,” the former president said, according to former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In bombshell testimony to the Jan. 6 committee, former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that on Jan. 6 an irate President Trump railed against aides and Secret Service officers who refused to transport him to the Capitol, allegedly yelling, “I’m the f-ing president, take me to the Capitol now,” and attempting to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine as it left the rally at the Ellipse.

“The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel,” Hutchinson testified. “Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel. When Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me he had motioned toward his clavicles.”

Hutchinson was informed of these events through a conversation with Secret Service agent Anthony Ornato in which he relaid events that took place in “the Beast,” the president’s vehicle, when staff informed the president that they would not be going through with a planned “off the record” movement to the Capitol building.  

The committee also played testimony from former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who relayed that after the president was transported to the White House he indicated he “wanted to physically walk with the marchers” to the Capitol.

In This Article: Cassidy Hutchinson, Donald Trump, Jan. 6 Committee, Jan. 6 Hearings

