 Republicans Rush to Trump’s Defense After Second Indictment in Four Months

For a second time this year, Donald Trump is facing criminal charges. The former president is reportedly being slapped with a seven-count federal indictment amid an investigation into his unauthorized hoarding of classified documents after leaving office.

A source with knowledge of the matter previously told Rolling Stone that the charges include items related to possession of documents, obstruction, and false statements. Republican lawmakers, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, rallied around Trump, denouncing the indictment.

On Thursday night, Trump announced on Truth Social that his lawyers informed that he had been indicted “seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN,” the former president later added in a video message on his personal platform. “THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump’s 2024 rival, DeSantis lept to the former president’s defense. “The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”

Fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy promised to pardon the former president should he defeat him in the primaries and go on to win the general election. “It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country,” Ramaswamy wrote in a statement.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared on Twitter that “today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades.” Editor’s picks

“House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable,” McCarthy promised.

Biden is currently also under Special Counsel investigation regarding documents found in his private residences and offices — a fact that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) seemed to forget when she accused prosecutors of holding Trump to a “double standard” on Fox News Thursday night.

As Trump has only just been charged, the outcome of the case is undetermined, but in Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) mind, Trump is already behind bars. “If the people in power can jail their political opponents at will, we don’t have a republic,” Hawley tweeted.

Echoing Trump’s own absurd arguments that he has unilateral power to declassify documents without notifying anyone, even just by thinking about it, Ohio Senator JD Vance (R) claimed that “everyone agrees the president has the authority to declassify anything. This is a moral and constitutional joke. Merrick Garland has disgraced this country.”

“Democrats are arresting their political enemies and they work together in their corrupt ways to get it done. It’s time for Republicans to unify.No more nonsense.” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green tweeted.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y), along with several of her GOP colleagues, attempted to claim Trump’s indictment was a form of election interference orchestrated by President Biden.

"The exact same day that the FBI is forced to turn over to Congress absolutely damning and credible allegations regarding Joe Biden's illegal, egregious, and treasonous corruption, Joe Biden weaponizes his Department of Justice to indict Donald Trump," Stefanik wrote. "The radical Far Left will stop at nothing to interfere with the 2024 election in order to prop up the catastrophic presidency and desperate campaign of Joe Biden."

“This phony Boxes Hoax indictment against President Trump reflects the most severe election interference on the part of the federal government that we have EVER seen!” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote on Twitter.

Trump seems to agree with much of the Republican chatter surrounding the indictment, dedicating a portion of his Thursday night to reposting Fox News and Newsmax segments defending him.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.