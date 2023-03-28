Trump Says China Wouldn’t Dare Send Spy Balloons Under His Watch (They Did) 

On Tuesday night Fox Host Sean Hannity aired the second part of his extensive interview with former President Donald Trump. As the pair veered into discussions of foreign policy, Trump claimed that the Chinese government would never have dared send spy balloons to the United States when he was in office. The only problem is that they absolutely did.

“I wouldn’t have done anything with the balloon because it wouldn’t have happened under me. Wouldn’t have happened, they wouldn’t have sent the balloon,” Trump said, “Just like Putin would never have gone into Ukraine.”

Trump tells Hannity there would have been no Chinese spy balloons under his watch pic.twitter.com/BMnlLo2O3X — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 29, 2023

While Trump loves to project confidence, in reality, the Chinese government did send several balloons over the United States during his presidency, and none of them were detected by U.S. intelligence agencies.

The former president’s foreign policy chops came off as more bluster than substance. Trump claimed he had abolished NATO (likely meaning to say NAFTA), and asserted that other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, feared him too much to cross him.

In a carryover from last night, Trump expanded on his promise that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, claiming he would do so before he was even sworn in if he won the election. Of course, he refrained from sharing exactly how he would end the war.

On Monday night, the former president and Hannity covered a much broader range of topics. Trump rebuffed claims that he was inciting violence through his social media posts targeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is investigating his 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump also asserted that he did not call for "death and destruction" in a Truth Social post last week, claiming that he was just pointing out that people would be upset if he was indicted.

Trump also fell back on his now commonplace attacks against Florida Governo Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to make a bid for the 2024 Republican nomination. The former president claimed that DeSantis had come to him with tears in his eyes” in the run-up to his 2019 primary race begging for an endorsement, and that DeSantis would be working at a pizza joint if it wasn’t for him.

Of course, the interview was also jam-packed with Trump’s usual falsehoods of election rigging, corrupt prosecutions, and proclamations that he is the most unfairly treated man in America. As the 2024 primaries rev up, it’s clear that Trump isn’t bringing any novel messaging strategy to the table.