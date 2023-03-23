Trump Scoffs at Calls for ‘Peaceful’ Response to Arrest

Donald Trump last Saturday told his supporters to “PROTEST” his impending arrest on charges stemming from the hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Republicans tried to clean up his mess either by rejecting the idea that people should protest, or insisting they should do so peacefully — but the former president doesn’t seem interested in peace.

“EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN’T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!” he wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

Marjorie Taylor Greene this weekend: "Of course, he means peaceful. Of course, President Trump means peaceful protests.”



Trump today: pic.twitter.com/8FBQEzQhxz — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 23, 2023

Trump has made half-hearted overtures to peaceful demonstration in the past, but there’s plenty of evidence suggesting he relishes violence carried out on his behalf — from reports that he was cheering on the Jan. 6 riot, to his affection for those convicted in the deadly assault on democracy, to the implication Thursday that peace isn’t enough to defend him against a bevy of criminal investigations.

Trump’s post on Thursday came amid a flurry of outrage over his impending arrest, which he initially claimed would take place on Tuesday but now isn’t likely to come before next Monday. Trump posted over 20 times before noon, repeatedly bashing everyone from Ron DeSantis, to Stormy Daniels, to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He also praised screen legend Jon Voight’s golf swing.

“He is doing the work of Anarchists and the Devil, who want our Country to fail,” the former president wrote of Bragg. “The ‘Horseface’ agenda is dead, even by the most Radical Left Haters, but he doesn’t care, he wants to go with it anyway.”