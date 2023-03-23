fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
History of Violence

Trump Scoffs at Calls for ‘Peaceful’ Response to Arrest

The former president implied on Truth Social that violence may be necessary to defend him against a series of criminal investigations
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MARCH 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump took questions from reporters over a range of topics including on the progress of his campaign and his opinions on the war in Ukraine. Conservatives gathered at the four-day annual conference to discuss the agenda of the Republican Party. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump last Saturday told his supporters to “PROTEST” his impending arrest on charges stemming from the hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Republicans tried to clean up his mess either by rejecting the idea that people should protest, or insisting they should do so peacefully — but the former president doesn’t seem interested in peace.

“EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN’T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!” he wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

Trump has made half-hearted overtures to peaceful demonstration in the past, but there’s plenty of evidence suggesting he relishes violence carried out on his behalf — from reports that he was cheering on the Jan. 6 riot, to his affection for those convicted in the deadly assault on democracy, to the implication Thursday that peace isn’t enough to defend him against a bevy of criminal investigations.

Trump has also called for various forms of law enforcement violence, praised a lawmaker for assaulting a reporter, and tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in response to the protests that followed George Floyd’s murder. Rolling Stone reported earlier this year that Trump wants to expand the use of the death penalty and publicly broadcast executions by firing squad and other barbaric means.

Trending

Trump’s post on Thursday came amid a flurry of outrage over his impending arrest, which he initially claimed would take place on Tuesday but now isn’t likely to come before next Monday. Trump posted over 20 times before noon, repeatedly bashing everyone from Ron DeSantis, to Stormy Daniels, to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He also praised screen legend Jon Voight’s golf swing.

“He is doing the work of Anarchists and the Devil, who want our Country to fail,” the former president wrote of Bragg. “The ‘Horseface’ agenda is dead, even by the most Radical Left Haters, but he doesn’t care, he wants to go with it anyway.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: The Full Setlist From Opening Night

Demi Moore Posts Video of Bruce Willis Celebrating 68th Birthday With His Family

Harry & Meghan Director Believes Meghan Markle Had a 'Violent Experience' With the British Media

The Duke’s Sprawling Riverside County Ranch Lists for $12 Million

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad