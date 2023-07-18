Trump Says He’s a Target of the Jan. 6 Probe

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he has received a letter informing him he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Multiple outlets later confirmed that Trump is indeed a target of the investigation.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” the former president wrote on Tuesday.

Trump says his attorneys gave him the letter on Sunday, calling it “HORRIFYING NEWS for our Country.”

Trump says he’s received another target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith in connection with the Jan. 6 probe pic.twitter.com/XBUcTKSuNB — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 18, 2023

Trump then unspooled his typical rant on the issue, alleging, “THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE ANDA A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT.”

“VERY UNFAIR!” he concluded.

Special Counsel Smith’s probe has been intensifying in recent weeks, with reports emerging that he’s interviewed everyone from some of the fraudulent electors to secretaries of state to members of Trump’s post-election legal team. It’s long been believed Trump could face charges for his role in the effort to overturn the election, and such charges now seem far more likely.

This is the second time this year Trump has received such a letter from the Justice Department. The first one pertained to its investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents upon leaving the White House. Trump was criminally indicted in that probe last month.