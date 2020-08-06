In a Desperate Rant, Trump Nonsensically Says Biden Will ‘Hurt God. Hurt the Bible’

President Trump made absurd comments about how a potential president Joe Biden will disappear all religions in America because the presumptive Democratic nominee is “against God.”

On Thursday in Ohio, Trump seemingly spewed whatever words entered his mind while attacking Biden on every conceivable topic. Before saying that Biden will “hurt the Bible” and “hurt God,” Trump said his opponent will ruin just about everything.

According to Trump, Biden “supported every single globalist attack on American workers. Joe Biden’s policies put China first and America last. And that’s what he’ll continue to do if he ever got this shot. And you will have a disruption in the markets, the likes of which our country has never seen. You will have a crash in the markets because he’s going to double and triple your taxes.”

When Trump segued from Biden destroying the entire US economy, he seemed to trigger himself by invoking the “radical left.”

The president continued his rant, saying that Biden is “going to do things that nobody ever, would ever think even possible because he’s following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy. Our kind of energy. I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio. If he did, we’d have a big story. He’s not going to do well.”

Additionally, Trump said that all Democrats are “against religion, Bible, God.”

“I was in Texas the other day,” Trump said. “I said, wait a minute. The other side is against guns. They’re against oil and gas. They’re against religion, Bible, God. How’s he going to win Texas? How is he going to win Texas? So he’s not going to win Texas. He’s not going to win Ohio.”

Of course, a lot what Trump says is attention-seeking garbage, and Biden’s campaign responded with a reminder about how the president not long ago used religion for a photo-op during the George Floyd protests.

“Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it—and a Bible—for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Biden is a practicing Catholic and, as CNN points out, he often speaks publicly about what faith has meant in his life and regularly wears his late son Beau’s rosary on his wrist.

“Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is. He has lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship,” Bates said.