 Trump's PAC Paying Legal Fees of Jan. 6 Witnesses: Report - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Stranger Things' Season Four Finale: Runnin' Up That Hill for Two-Plus Hours Isn't So Fun
Home Politics Politics News

Trumpworld Is Footing The Legal Bills of Jan. 6 Witnesses

The former president’s Save America PAC has been making payments to law firms representing former allies, according to The New York Times, raising ethical concerns

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 27: Former U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd on arrival at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The annual National Rifle Association comes days after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 students and 2 adults dead, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement officers. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 27: Former U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd on arrival at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The annual National Rifle Association comes days after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 students and 2 adults dead, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement officers. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd on arrival at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Trump’s organization and his allies are footing or promising to foot the legal bills of more than a dozen witnesses called to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, according to a report from The New York Times. The revelation follows the Jan. 6 committee indicating that Trump allies have tried to intimidate witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. 

According to the Times, financial disclosures reveal that Trump’s “Save America” political action committee has paid out about $200,000 to law firms representing former allies, including $75,000 to pro-Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell, and $50,000 Steve Bannon. The Times cites people familiar with the matter who say the PAC has paid for the Jan. 6-related legal services of several former officials.

Related Stories

Jan. 6 Filmmaker Now Has Armed Guards Following Him 'Everywhere'
'I Keep Waiting for the Feds to Come': The Jan. 6 Investigations Have Trumpworld on Edge

Related Stories

Marvin Gaye, right, with back up singer Paulette McWilliams at Radio City Music Hall, Tuesday, May 18, 1983, New York. Gaye opened a five day concert series. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best

Following explosive testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, the committee revealed publicly that several witnesses received intimidating communications from Trump allies urging them to stay the course. Hutchinson, whose testimony was announced less than a day before it took place, replaced her Trump-connected lawyer shortly before appearing before the committee. Hutchinson was reportedly one of the witnesses targeted by the former president’s allies in attempts to sway her testimony.

Trump and his allies have historically mounted pressure campaigns against those speaking to misconduct in the administration. Assurances of protections and support turn to public maligning by the former president and prominent backers when a witness is perceived to have stepped out of line or damaged the narrative supported by the president.

Covering a witness’s legal fees is not an illegal practice. It does, however, raise major ethical considerations regarding the conditions under which the monetary assistance is provided. Efforts to intentionally manipulate the public testimony of a witness could constitute criminal behavior, and the committee is considering the possibility of criminal referral for those who do.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Jan. 6 Committee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.