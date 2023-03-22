Trump Says ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ Only Good at ‘Public Relations’ in Campaign Statement

After a days-long back and forth, Trump’s short fuse burned out in a Wednesday night statement ripping into Ron DeSantis. The former president once again resorted to name-calling the Florida governor, which DeSantis has said he “kinda” likes, and listing off a slew of criticism over the state.

“Now that Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he’s in the Race by beginning to fight back, and now that his Polls have crashed so he has no other choice, let me explain the facts,” Trump wrote in a statement released via his campaign. The former president proceeded to lambast DeSantis as an “average governor” and claimed he presided over a state that was ranked “among the worst” in education, crime, murder, rape, and, assault. “On Education, Florida ranks #39 in Health & Safety in the Country, #50 in Affordability, and #30 in Education & Childcare, HARDLY GREATNESS THERE!” Trump wrote.

Trump took a swing at DeSantis’ record on everything from the handling of the Covid pandemic, to his proposed Social Security and Medicare cuts.

He did hand it to DeSantis on one thing: “Public Relations, where he easily ranks Number One—But it is all a Mirage.”

The scorching press release from Trump came the day after Piers Morgan previewed an exclusive, long-form interview with DeSantis. While the full interview is set to air Thursday morning, the excerpts offered by Morgan were packed with criticism of Trump from DeSantis.

The Florida governor took digs at Trump’s “character” when asked for his views on the former president’s entanglement with porn star Stormy Daniels, and deemed Trump “background noise” to his long-term goals. Trending Ed Sheeran Confesses: Tears, Trauma, and Those Bad Habits Shocker: Trump Was Bullshitting About Arrest Timing ‘Succession’ Goes Out Guns Blazing in Deliciously Dark Season 4 Trump Attorneys Tell Him to Prepare to Lose to Alvin Bragg

Close allies to Trump reacted with outrage to the interview, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to accuse DeSantis of “pathetically [running] to the liberal media on orders from his RINO establishment owners to attack” his father.

While DeSantis has yet to actually declare that he is running for president (he told Morgan to “stay tuned”), the battle between him and Trump is already shaping up to be the most volatile clash of election season.