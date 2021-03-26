Trump’s Latest Lie: Rioters Were ‘Hugging and Kissing’ Officers, Posed ‘Zero Threat’

The former president went on Fox Thursday night and lied.

Trump lied about how his supporters involved in the attack on the Capitol posed “zero threat,” meanwhile the assault left five dead, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, and injured more than 100 officers.

Trump lied about the mob “hugging and kissing the police and the guards” but just this week, The New York Times stitched-together video from that day that appears to show a coordinated attack against law enforcement that day.

“It was zero threat, right from the start, it was zero threat,” Trump said. “Look, they went in, they shouldn’t have done it. Some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know, they had great relationships.”

Here's what Trump had to say on Fox tonight about the Capitol riots: "It was zero threat, right from the start… Some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards… a lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out" pic.twitter.com/tPCwuzrlOd — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 26, 2021

The rioters who attempted to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election win have prompted a criminal investigation “unprecedented” in scale, says federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin.

Sherwin, who led the investigation until last week, told CBS’ 60 Minutes that there are “over 400 criminal cases” and more than “400 defendants” have been charged thus far. The prosecutor also said that more than 100 of Trump’s mob were charged with assaulting federal officers or local police.

Trump is also the subject of two lawsuits by Democrats regarding the Capitol attack — one from impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell and another filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson — both of which claim the former president violated the Ku Klux Klan act of 1871 and incited the rioters to interfere with the election certification.