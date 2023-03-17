Trump Returns to Facebook: ‘Sorry to Keep You Waiting’

Former President Donald Trump has officially revived his account, posting for the first time in over two years. Facebook’s parent company Meta lifted the ban placed on Trump in the aftermath of Jan. 6 earlier this year.

“I’M BACK,” wrote the former president. The post featured a video of Trump speaking before a crowd of supporters. “Sorry to keep you waiting,” he says, “complicated business.”

The video features a promotional image for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump just made his first Facebook post since Jan. 6, 2021 https://t.co/t5tcoAfHg6 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 17, 2023

Meta was not the only social media company to reinstate his accounts. In November, Twitter owner Elon Musk welcomed the former president back to the website after conducting a poll on his account. "I am staying on Truth [Social]. I like it better," Trump responded at the time, and has yet to utilize his reinstated account.

Despite Trump’s launch of his personal social network, Truth Social, his return to Facebook likely marks a revival of the social media strategy he implemented throughout his presidency and in past campaigns.

As previously reported by Rolling Stone, Trump has been hinting to close allies that he is ready to expand his social media presence beyond Truth Social for some time now. In January, sources close to Trump indicated he would not be re-upping his exclusivity agreement with Truth Social. His return to Facebook signals that regardless of the internal deals with the company, Trump is now able and ready to re-energize a base that has become fractured in the aftermath of his election loss and a GOP post-midterm meltdown.