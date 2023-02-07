Former President Accused Of Attempting Coup Calls Biden ‘Most Corrupt President in American History’

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening — a soft launch of sorts to his 2024 re-election campaign — called for for bipartisan unity while admonishing GOP efforts to undermine his party’s accomplishments. Trump, who has already declared his run for the White House, delivered his rebuttal to Biden as the two men brace for a potential collision next year.

In a pre-recorded video, Trump touted what he called “the real state of the union” and accused Biden and “radical Democrats” of failing on immigration and crime, while also attacking transgender people.

“Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and I’m a victim of it — is persecuting his political opponents. His administration is waging war on free speech. They’re trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children,” Trump said. “He’s leading us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all of that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history.”

Last month, Trump vowed in another video to pass a law in Congress banning gender-affirming care for minors nationwide, and said he would give federal agencies the authority to police and ultimately “stop” gender-affirming care for minors—which he again equated to “child sexual mutilation”— in all 50 states.

Ahead of Biden’s Speech, Trump also announced plans on Truth Social to do a “full ‘Play by Play’ analysis” during the address. Trump’s commentary on his preferred platform ranged from the bewildering claim that he could end the Ukraine-Russian war in “24 hours” (without ever specifying how, of course) to irony-tinged gripes like if “I ever made a Speech like this, they’d run me out of Washington, D.C.”

Trump's remarks comes as Republicans tapped Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's former White House press secretary who last month was sworn in as the governor of Arkansas, to deliver the official GOP response.

During a call-in on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show last week, the host asked if Trump if would use the powers of the presidency to punish the people who punished him, if reelected.

“No, I wouldn’t do that because I want to bring our country forward,” Trump said. “No, I wouldn’t do that. I would be entitled to a revenge tour if you want to know the truth, but I wouldn’t do that.”