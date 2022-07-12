Trump’s Support Among Republicans Is Slipping, Poll Finds

Less than half of Republicans would pick Donald Trump as their first choice in a theoretical 2024 primary should he make a run to retake the White House, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published Tuesday morning.

The poll found that only 49 percent of Republicans prefer Trump in 2024, compared to 25 percent for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 7 percent for Sen. Ted Cruz, 6 percent for former Vice President Mike Pence, 6 percent for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and 2 percent for Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state.

The poll comes as the Jan. 6 committee has unleashed a string of damning revelations about Trump’s involvement in the effort to overturn the 2020 election. The committee will hold another hearing on Tuesday that is expected to cover the former president’s potential connection to the extremist militia groups that participated in the Capitol attack. It’s expected to hold a final primetime hearing that drill’s down on Trump’s involvement next week. Reports have swirled in recent weeks that some of Trump’s wealthiest donors are now throwing their money behind DeSantis, whose star has risen as a conservative demagogue without the baggage of the former president.

Trump had not taken kindly to all of the attention going to DeSantis. Rolling Stone reported last month that he has even considered announcing his 2024 run in Florida specifically to stick it to the state’s governor.

Trump’s status may be slipping among conservatives, but he’s still the favorite to land the nomination. The favorite to land the Democratic nomination, Joe Biden, is having trouble within his own party, as well. A New York Times/Siena College poll published Monday found that a whopping 64 percent of Democratic voters don’t want the president to run for reelection.