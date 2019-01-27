×
Trump’s Chief of Staff Says President Is Ready for Another Shutdown Over the Wall

Here we go again

After reaching an agreement to temporarily reopen the government for three weeks, President Donald Trump is already looking ahead to the next shutdown, according to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday.

“Yeah… he’s willing to do whatever it takes to secure the border… He doesn’t want to… Let’s make that very clear. He doesn’t want to declare a national emergency,” Mulvaney told host Margaret Brennan.

He then went on to characterize Democrats’ opposition to funding the wall as “silly” because the president has explained exactly the kind of wall he wants to build. But really, what Democrats are opposed to is $5.7 billion dollars for the wall, no matter what kind of wall (or fence) it is.

