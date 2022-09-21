Trump Loses It Over New York Lawsuit, Calls Letitia James ‘Racist’

Former President Donald Trump responded to a new lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday by calling James a “racist” and alleging the lawsuit was a “witch hunt.”

“I never thought this case would be brought — until I saw her really bad poll numbers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “She is a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform.”

In a separate post, the former president bizarrely called James “peekaboo,” noting that she is “a total crime fighting disaster in New York.”

James’ suit, brought against Trump and three of his children — Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric — alleges “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentations” while seeking $250 million and a ban on Trump and his family from running a business in the state. It also seeks to prevent the members of the Trump family named in the suit from serving as officers in New York-based companies. Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, longtime Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with the family are also named in the suit.

In her Wednesday announcement of the case, James listed some of the evidence against the family, including more than 200 instances of false asset valuations made by the organization over the span of a decade. “Trump and the Trump Organization repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the [them] on more favorable terms,” James said in announcing the suit, pointing out that the organization also deflated their asset value when it came to paying taxes.

In an August deposition given to James, the former president pleaded his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent more than 400 times, He is, however, expected to appear in an exclusive interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity Wednesday night to give his live reaction to the lawsuit.