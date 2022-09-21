fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Peekaboo?

Trump Loses It Over New York Lawsuit, Calls Letitia James ‘Racist’

It didn't take long for the former president to take to Truth Social to rant about getting sued by the state of New York for civil fraud
Donald Trump takes questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 22, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump responded to a new lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday by calling James a “racist” and alleging the lawsuit was a “witch hunt.” 

“I never thought this case would be brought — until I saw her really bad poll numbers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “She is a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform.” 

In a separate post, the former president bizarrely called James “peekaboo,” noting that she is “a total crime fighting disaster in New York.” 

James’ suit, brought against Trump and three of his children — Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric — alleges “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentations” while seeking $250 million and a ban on Trump and his family from running a business in the state. It also seeks to prevent the members of the Trump family named in the suit from serving as officers in New York-based companies. Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, longtime Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with the family are also named in the suit. 

In her Wednesday announcement of the case, James listed some of the evidence against the family, including more than 200 instances of false asset valuations made by the organization over the span of a decade. “Trump and the Trump Organization repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the [them] on more favorable terms,” James said in announcing the suit, pointing out that the organization also deflated their asset value when it came to paying taxes.

In an August deposition given to James, the former president pleaded his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent more than 400 times, He is, however, expected to appear in an exclusive interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity Wednesday night to give his live reaction to the lawsuit.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to "Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance"

Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Him Career Advice: 'No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies'

A New Mom Left Home Over Her MIL and Husband's Unacceptable Treatment & Reddit is Raising Every Single Red Flag

Kim Kardashian Pays $70 Million for Cindy Crawford's Former Malibu Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad