Trump Rambles Endlessly During New Video From Walter Reed

President Trump ended a Saturday of confusing mixed messages from White House officials and Walter Reed Medical Center doctors about practically everything surrounding his positive test for the coronavirus by releasing a muddled video statement recap of his current situation that cleared nothing up.

In the video, the president first thanked the medical experts at Walter Reed. Trump said he’s feeling better than when he first arrived at the medical center on Friday. The president went on to say that he and the doctors are trying to get him healthy enough so he can continue his reelection campaign.

“I came here, I wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me back. I have to get all the way back because we still have to make America great again,” Trump said.

Trump then began to ramble about overcoming being infected with Covid-19 saying that the virus will be defeated.

“We’re going to beat the coronavirus, or whatever you want to call it, and we’re going to beat it soundly,” Trump said

After saying that “so many things are happening” with drugs to fight the virus, the president then spoke about “miracles coming down from God.”

“So many things are happening. If you look at the therapeutics, which I’m taking right now — some of them and others that are coming out soon that are looking like, frankly they’re miracles, if you want to know the truth,” he said. “People criticize me when I say that, but we have things happening that look like they’re miracles coming down from God. So, I just want to tell you that I’m starting to feel good.”

Trump went on to give thanks for the “bipartisan” support he’s received since testing positive but then began to oddly boast about his decision to go to Walter Reed instead of staying at the White House while invected with the virus.

“I had no choice because I just didn’t want to stay in the White House. I was given that alternative: ‘Stay in the White House, lock yourself in, don’t ever leave, don’t even go to the Oval Office, just stay upstairs and enjoy it. Don’t see people, don’t talk to people, and just be done with it.’ And I can’t do that,” the president said.

Trump continued to ramble, “I had to be out front. And this is America, this is the United States, the greatest country in the world. This is the most powerful country in the world. I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say ‘Hey, whatever happens, happens’. I can’t do that.”

The president went on to say his leaving the White House for Walter Reed showed great leadership.

“We have to confront problems. As a leader, you have to confront problems. There’s never been a great leader that would have done that,” Trump said.

During a CNN report late Saturday night, the network’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, gave a rundown of the many contradicting messages that came from the Trump’s camp and doctors. And Dr. Jonathan Reiner said that the treatment the president received was unprecedented and likely means that Trump’s condition was worse than his surrogates have been letting on.

“Well, let’s start with what is remarkably unusual about [Trump’s] treatment — which is that he received both the unapproved, still very experimental Regeneron monoclonal antibodies and then a day later started a five-day course of Remdesivir,” Reiner said. “I don’t think the combination of the monoclonal antibodies and the antiviral Remdesivir has ever been given to the same patient ever anywhere.”

Reiner added, “So, think about this. They threw the kitchen sink at the president at the very beginning of his illness.”

Reiner explained why that matters, not only to the extent of Trump’s sickness but to how much the president may have used his position of power to affect the treatment he was given.

“So it means one of two things: Either the president was extraordinarily ill at the very beginning of this illness. Or his team was extraordinarily panicked about the president at the beginning of his illness. They took an unprecedented step in medicine to combine those two therapies at the very outset of the illness,” Reiner said.

The doctor continued, “The other wild card is we don’t know how panicked the patient was. So, some of the cadence of his therapies may have been dictated by the patient. So, that’s very unusual, number one. And it would be incredibly unusual for the patient to be that sick literally the day he turns positive. And that’s an important point because we really don’t know when the patient, the president, turned positive. I think the best assumption is that he was infected at the September 26 SCOTUS announcement.”