Trump’s Saturday Night Rally Was a Super-Spreader of Stupidity

President Trump began his campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C., on Saturday by speaking about his intent to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week. Then, as Trump rallies often do, things got weird.

As the president reveled in the chants of “Fill that seat!” coming from the crowd, Trump complained about how the media would react to his decision to move forward with a nomination next week. Trump also told rallygoers that his choice will be a woman.

“I hope you hear [the chant] back home. Look at all that press. That’s a lot of press. That’s a lot of fake news,” Trump said. “So the chant, this is a new one. ‘Fill that seat.’ This is the chant. This can only happen to me. Fill that seat. Now it says the president is supposed to fill the seat, right? And that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to fill the seat.”

Trump then announced his pick “will be a woman.” He added, “A very talented, very brilliant woman.”

Then for nearly two hours the president moaned, complained, twisted the truth, lied, exaggerated, mispronounced names of planets and bragged about not using a teleprompter while reading from one. But maybe most egregiously, the president continued to push a false conspiracy theory about Joe Biden using performance-enhancing drugs. Trump spread the untrue story when he spoke about Biden’s previous debate performances during the Democratic primaries.

“I got a debate coming up with this guy. They give him a big fat shot in the ass, and he comes out, and for two hours, he’s better than ever before,” Trump lied.

The President suggests his opponent will receive an injection of performance enhancing drugs “in the ass” before the debates pic.twitter.com/sXOGjrFltp — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 19, 2020

The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey’s single paragraph synopsis of Trump’s rally topics, which made the rounds on Twitter last night, showed the stunning array of remarks made by the president that reveal just how scattered he truly is. Dawsey, who was in attendance, also pointed out in his coverage how Trump “seemed to confuse” many of the rallygoers, causing them to often fall “silent as the president rambled.”

Most times Trump’s base eats the president’s antics up, but the question is: Is anyone outside his devoted cult-like following attracted to his bizarre form of entertainment? His opponent, apparently, does not think so. Moments following the rally, the Biden campaign quickly turned around a portion of Trump’s speech and promoted it on their social media channels.

The Biden ad simply uses the president’s own words: “If I lose to [Biden], I don’t know what I’m going to do. I will never speak to you again. You’ll never see me again.”