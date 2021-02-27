‘It’s Going to Be Like Myanmar.’ Trump Cult Convinced Military Coup Will Put Him Back in Office

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan ventured out to California recently and spoke to QAnon believers who are convinced Trump will be back in the White House very soon as a result of a deadly military coup that they fully support.

“This whole thing with Biden… he’s like a puppet president. The military is in charge. It’s going to be like Myanmar… The military is doing their own investigation. And at the right time, they’re going to be restoring the republic with Trump as president,” one woman said.

O’Sullivan asked other attendees if they’d like to see Biden forcefully removed from office by the military, one man replied, “Absolutely.”

In Myanmar, one woman said, “The government took over and now they redoing the election.”

O’Sullivan then asked, “Would you like to see [a coup] happen?”

“I would like to see it,” one man replied.

Sounding stunned, O’Sullivan asked, “Really?”

“You know why? Because the election was stolen from us!” another woman answered.

These dangerous ideas are given credence by some Republicans who are currently in office. Just this week Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin echoed plenty of what was heard during the segment. Johnson lied during a Senate hearing that was examining what happened last month, claiming that the mob who attacked the Capitol on January 6th was full of “fake Trump protesters.”

And with the constant false accusations from the right about being canceled or censored combined with their drumbeat of lies about the so-called fake news media, it’s not a surprise that one woman claimed divine intervention because CNN spoke with her.

“I never would have believed CNN would have given me a chance to speak the truth,” she said. “What a miracle. Praise God.”