 Trump Had Putin Call Before Election, Filmmaker Alex Holder Says - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next K-Pop Girl Group Aespa Do What They Want on English Bop 'Life's Too Short'
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Canceled Interview for Unscheduled Putin Call, Filmmaker Says

The former president spoke to the Russian leader on Air Force One just before the 2020 election, documentarian Alex Holder told Politico

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey. - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on October 1, 2020, that he was optimistic about a rapid recovery for the president as he confirmed that Trump has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for Covid-19. "The president and the First Lady... remain in good spirits," Meadows told reporters. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey. - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on October 1, 2020, that he was optimistic about a rapid recovery for the president as he confirmed that Trump has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for Covid-19. "The president and the First Lady... remain in good spirits," Meadows told reporters. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C, on Oct. 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

New details have emerged regarding what exactly British documentarian Alex Holder witnessed while filming an in-depth documentary about the Trump family. In an exclusive interview with Politico, Holder revealed that while traveling with the president on Air Force One just before the 2020 election, their scheduled interview was canceled in order for the president to talk on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The chief of staff sort of came over and said that the interview couldn’t happen today because the president was on the phone,” Holder told Politico. “And I believe, if I remember correctly, that he said that he was on the phone to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, which is why the interview had to be postponed.”

Related Stories

'Just Say It Was Corrupt': Former Officials Detail Trump's Push to Convince DOJ to Help Overturn Election
Trump Calls Jan. 6 Rioters 'Smart' in New Clip From Doc

Related Stories

50 Best Action Movies of All Time
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

Politico points out that the date and time of the call coincided with Putin publicly criticizing Trump for making unfounded claims about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, although it’s unclear what the two leaders discussed. The U.S. and Russia were also trying to negotiate a nuclear accord at the time.

Holder was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday and asked to turn over any “raw footage” filmed by him or his team on Jan. 6, 2021, interviews from September 2020 through the present with President Trump, his adult children, Jared Kushner, and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as footage in Holder’s possession “pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election.”

The trove of film is expected to give investigators an inside look into the reaction and actions of the Trump family on and after Jan. 6, as Holder was actively working on the project at the time and continued gathering material from the family months after the Capitol attack.

Holder agreed to cooperate with the committee’s request, sat for a closed-door interview on Thursday, and could testify publicly when hearings resume in July. The full documentary series, titled Unprecedented, will be released on Discovery+ this summer.

In This Article: Alex Holder, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.