Trump Will Look to Profit Off His Presidential Library

America’s profiteer-in-chief is at it again. Sunday on Meet the Press, what seemed like an offhand question that, under any other president, wouldn’t elicit a controversial answer, President Donald Trump proved once again that nothing is normal anymore.

Host Chuck Todd asked Trump if he’d thought about a presidential library.

After saying, “I’m so busy,” twice Trump said, “I know a lot of people mentioned it to me, the presidential library.” Todd next asked if Trump knew where he’d want the library.

Then, the man who markets everything from his name to bogus for-profit colleges to steaks, went into money making mode and answered, “I have a lot of locations actually. The nice part, I don’t have to worry about buying a location.”

When asked if he's given any thought to his presidential library, Trump's first suggestion is that it that it might be at one of his properties⁠⁠ pic.twitter.com/IDh0zJVzuH — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 23, 2019

That’s right, Trump’s first thought was how he could personally cash in on his presidential library. Trump has marketed his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, throughout his presidency, calling it the “Winter White House.” So, naturally he angled for that location telling Todd, “I’ve been treated so great in Florida. You know, the win in Florida. I’ve been treated so great in so many states.”

Even with Mar-a-Lago being promoted using taxpayer dollars and accusations of profiteering from his inauguration, just to name a few unsavory ways Trump and his family have attempted to make some side cash since his election, Chuck Todd was somehow surprised by the president’s response, saying, “I have to say, I didn’t see the idea of his library on one of his properties coming with that answer.”