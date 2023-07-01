Trump Pressured Former Arizona Governor to Overturn 2020 Results: Report

Former President Donald Trump called then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to pressure him to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state, saying that if enough fraudulent votes were found it would negate Trump’s narrow loss, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

Sources told the Post that Trump also enlisted then-Vice President Mike Pence to call Ducey to encourage him to find evidence backing Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Pence reportedly called Ducey several times about the election, but did not heed Trump’s wishes to pressure the governor, the publication reported.

Ducey told a donor earlier this year that he was under “pressure” after Trump’s election loss. He added that he was surprised special counsel Jack Smith’s team did not inquire about the phone calls during its investigation into Trump’s endeavor to overturn the 2020 election. Ducey said he did not record the call, the donor told the outlet.

“This is neither new nor is it news to anyone following this issue the last two years,” spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said in a statement to The Post. “Governor Ducey defended the results of Arizona’s 2020 election, he certified the election, and he made it clear that the certification provided a trigger for credible complaints backed by evidence to be brought forward. None were ever brought forward. The Governor stands by his action to certify the election and considers the issue to be in the rear view mirror.”

During the calls, Ducey recounted that Arizona officials had looked into alleged fraud but did not uncover any that would’ve changed the outcome, according to what Ducey told the donor.

A spokesman for Trump declined to respond to questions The Post asked about the call with Ducey and instead falsely said in a statement that "the 2020 Presidential election was rigged and stolen."

It is unclear if Smith’s team has spoken with Ducey since his conversation with the donor.

Meanwhile, investigations into Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election results in Georgia have expanded to include Washington, D.C., and other states.