Orange President Blames Light Bulbs for Making Him Orange

While the Democratic presidential contenders debated on Thursday night, President Donald Trump was blaming energy-saving light bulbs for his infamous orange hue while speaking to House Republicans at a policy retreat in Baltimore.

During a speech that received attention mostly for its wide-ranging bizarreness, the president turned his attention to “the light bulb.”

“The light bulb. People said, ‘What’s with the light bulb?’ I said, ‘Here’s the story.’ And I looked at it, the bulb that we’re being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst,” Trump said.

Although the random point did provoke laughter from the crowd, it was not clear if Trump was joking. The Washington Post reached out to some experts on the matter and one, portrait photographer Tamzin Smith, said that if the lighting were to affect skin color, it would also affect all things white in the area. “You can see that even when his teeth are white, his skin is orangey-red,” Smith said. “It’s definitely not the lighting.”

Trump also ranted about windmills during his open mic-esque performance, saying that “they make noise, they kill all the birds, the energy is intermittent.” Trump then pivoted to an even more bizarre make believe scenario where viewers of the Democratic debate were unable to watch due to a windmill malfunction:

“You happen to be watching the Democratic debate and the wind isn’t blowing,” Trump said. “You’re not going to see the debate. ‘Charlie, what the hell happened to this debate?’ Trump continued, ‘Darling, the wind isn’t blowing. The goddamned windmill stopped.’”

Then, on Saturday morning, the president of the United States, for seemingly no reason whatsoever, tweeted about his mental stability and intellect, writing, “‘A Very Stable Genius!’ Thank you.”

Well, that’s reassuring.