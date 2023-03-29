Trump Can’t Stop Touting His Chummy Relationships With Authoritarian Leaders

Former President Donald Trump boasted his relationships with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un on the third and final installment of Sean Hannity’s Fox News interview. During the segment, Hannity spouted off a list of names as Trump offered his knee-jerk reaction to each one. To kick things off, the host started with Putin.

“I got along with him great,” said Trump. “Had I been president, he would’ve been much better off because he wouldn’t have gone into Ukraine. But ultimately, he’s gonna take over all of Ukraine.”

Throughout the Hannity interview, Trump has made reference on his promise that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, and has claimed he would do so before he was even sworn in if he won the election. Despite his repeated promise, he has refrained from sharing his exact plans on how he would end the war.

When Hannity said, “Xi,” Trump told the host that he and Jinping got along “great until Covid came in.” He then claimed that he made an “an unbelievable deal” that involved China giving the U.S. “$50 billion a year to our farmers and our manufacturers.”

When discussing his relationship with North Korean dictator “Kim Jong-un,” Trump casually reasoned that “it’s nice to get along” with somebody who has “nuclear weapons” and can “blow up the world.”

Trump has a history of praising authoritarian leaders. In February, the former president cheered on Putin's "peace force" of "army tanks" in Ukraine, calling the autocrat a "genius." And in 2020, a deep dive into Trump's affinity for the Russian President revealed more than 30 occasions of Trump showing loyalty to Russia and Putin, superseding the interests of America.

Trump not only equated former American presidents with a leader who is known for ordering assassinations on journalists and adversaries, but he then turned a question about Putin’s murderous ways into an indictment of his own country.

“We got a lot of killers—a lot of killers. Why do you think our country is so innocent? You think our country is so innocent?… Take a look at what we’ve done too,” Trump said.