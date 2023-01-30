The Probe Into Trump’s Porn Star Hush Money Payment Is Starting to Get Real

The investigation into Donald Trump’s role in a pre-election hush money payment to Stormy Daniels — the porn star alleged former lover of the former president — is starting to heat up.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is set to begin presenting evidence to a recently impaneled grand jury, which could lead to criminal charges against Trump, The New York Times reported on Monday. CNN reported that David Pecker — the former head of the National Enquirer who was involved in the effort to keep Daniels quiet — is meeting with prosecutors, with the Times adding that Pecker was spotted entering the building where the grand jury is on Monday.

Prosecutors are also interviewing Dylan Howard, the Enquirer‘s former editor, and two Trump Organization employees while also getting in touch with people involved with Trump’s 2016 campaign and issuing subpoenas for material related to the payments, according to the Times. Pecker sitting down with prosecutors is particularly notable, however, considering the dirt he may have on Trump, including potential specifics about the former president’s involvement in the Daniels payment.

Trump has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of the payments.

The Times notes that prosecutors could also lean on testimony from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer who in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges related to the payment. Cohen met with prosecutors earlier this month, and is reportedly slated to meet with them again in February.

Cohen has said that he made payments to Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal at Trump’s direction, but Cohen isn’t exactly a rock-solid source. He’s also said that former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg conferred with Trump about whether to make the payments. Weisselberg corroborating Cohen’s claim that Trump directed the payments could be a home run for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, whose office has been roiled by disagreement over how to handle investigations into the former president.

It's unclear whether Weisselberg would cooperate. He was sentenced to five months in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to an unrelated tax fraud scheme carried about by the former president's company.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.