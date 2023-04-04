Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree — part of a complex scheme intended to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star.

Trump surrendered to authorities for arrest in New York early Tuesday afternoon, and he pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court. He is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

The not-guilty plea comes after a grand jury voted on Thursday to indict Trump, an unprecedented decision that promises to shake up the 2024 presidential race.

The indictment lays out a series of more than two dozen allegedly “false” financial transactions made by Trump “with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.” The Statement of Facts in the case, embedded below, is more revealing. It alleges that Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

The Trump charges have emerged after years of legal wrangling over a $130,000 payment, made just ahead of the 2016 election, to keep Stormy Daniels quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. The payment was made to aid Trump’s presidential bid, but it was not disclosed as a campaign contribution.

Trump lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen paid Daniels out of his own pocket, funneling the money through a shell corporation. Trump then allegedly directed that Cohen be reimbursed for the payment. The Trump Organization then put Cohen on a $35,000 monthly retainer throughout 2017, ostensibly for legal services, according to Cohen’s guilty plea for violating campaign finance laws.

Trump has denied the affair and insisted that he never instructed Cohen to do anything illegal suggesting he was following the advice of his counsel. But Cohen has testified that the initial payment and the covert reimbursement scheme were both executed at Trump’s direction. Editor’s picks

Rolling Stone reported in February that Trump’s advisers have told him to insist the payment was made to keep the alleged affair from his wife Melania, not to help his presidential campaign. Rolling Stone reported last month that Trump’s attorneys have been preparing him to lose the case.

Trump has been railing against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg since the news of his impending arrest broke last month, and especially since the grand jury voted to indict him last week. The former president has attacked the legitimacy of the case, calling it “Election Interference” and suggesting violence may be the only way to defend him against the prosecution. Trending MTG Flees Her Own Trump Arrest Protest as Hecklers Drown Her Out Donald Trump Is Under Arrest Inside Trump's Demands for a High-Profile Surrender: 'It's Kind of a Jesus Christ Thing' Hollywood Has Welcomed Jeremy Piven Back But His Accusers Haven’t Forgotten

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote last week.

Trump responded to a report about the number of charged against him on Monday night by writing that Bragg should “INDICT HIMSELF.”