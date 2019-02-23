×
Rolling Stone
Last Two NYC Buildings Named ‘Trump Place’ Vote to Remove President’s Name

And then there were none

Gold letters spell out "Trump Place" on the front of a New York City condominium building.

Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

All six New York buildings that held the name of “Trump Place” have decided to remove the President’s name—the final two buildings voted to take down the signs this week.

In a vote of the Manhattan’s Upper West Side condo board at 220 Riverside Blvd., that included 83 percent of the building owners, “74.7 percent voted to remove the signage, and 25.3 percent voted not to remove the signage,” according to an email obtained by the Washington Post.

Earlier in the week, the condo board at 120 Riverside announced they were doing the same. The email went on to say, that although the Trump Organization did an “outstanding job in ensuring the financial and operational well being of the condominium,” they would still go ahead and foot the costs of removing the signs. The price to remove each sign might be as high as $150,000 and $1 million each.

However, Trump’s company will continue to manage the buildings. The residents just don’t want to live in a place with the president of the United States’ name on it. What a world we live in.

