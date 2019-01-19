×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Yola's Fight for Roots-Rock Freedom Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Expected to Offer Border Compromise in Saturday Address

And Democrats are planning a proposal of their own

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald J. Trump

United States President Donald J. Trump makes remarks to the media outside the White House.

REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that he will give an address from the White House at 3 p.m. on Saturday. According to Axios, the president’s speech is expected to include an offer to prolong protections to for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders in exchange for $5.7 billion in funding for his desired border wall with Mexico.

Meanwhile, CNN is reporting that Democrats are also planning to offer their own compromise to the president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is prepared to give $1 billion in border security funding. That money would fund more immigration judges and security at ports but could not be used to build Trump’s border wall.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad