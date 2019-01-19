Trump Expected to Offer Border Compromise in Saturday Address

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that he will give an address from the White House at 3 p.m. on Saturday. According to Axios, the president’s speech is expected to include an offer to prolong protections to for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders in exchange for $5.7 billion in funding for his desired border wall with Mexico.

I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

Meanwhile, CNN is reporting that Democrats are also planning to offer their own compromise to the president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is prepared to give $1 billion in border security funding. That money would fund more immigration judges and security at ports but could not be used to build Trump’s border wall.