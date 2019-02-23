Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Pastry Chef Is a QAnon Believer

A pastry chef employed at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida is a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges Trump is secretly purging the government of “deep state” liberals and Hollywood elites who run child sex trafficking rings and the CIA, among other paranoid delusions. Reporter Zach Everson, who runs the 1100 Pennsylvania newsletter investigating Trump’s businesses, uncovered the beliefs of pastry chef Elizabeth Alfieri on her Instagram, where she posts frequently from Mar-a-Lago and uses hashtags like #Q, #QAnon, and #QArmy to refer to the conspiracy theory.

Alfieri began working for Trump in November 2017 and said on Instagram that she sought out employment at Mar-a-Lago to serve Trump: “I specifically stepped down from my position at Eau Palm Beach Resort to have the privilege of using my talents for the service of the First Family,” she wrote.

Since working at Mar-a-Lago, Alfieri has posted to her Instagram photos of the president as well as of QAnon-related pastries, including:

a bundt cake with a slice pulled out to form a Q

a gingerbread house with the letter Q written in frosting on the side

a photo of a table with a 17 sign on it (Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet)

a Q written in Sharpie on a white piece of paper

She also photographed Secret Service pins and coins, suggesting she has interacted with the president’s security agents. It’s just one more indicator of the weird world we’re now living in.

Among the QAnon-tagged photos a Mar-a-Lago pastry chef shared on Instagram, there's this one of @realDonaldTrump apparently departing his private club last weekend. "#QArmy #Q" Via @1100OPenn: https://t.co/8xhmnVleNT pic.twitter.com/DbJxriNBBl — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) February 22, 2019