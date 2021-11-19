Trump’s First Post-Presidency Book Will, Fittingly, Require Little Reading and Cost Way Too Much

Nearly two hundred and thirty American dollars. That’s how much former President Trump is charging for a signed copy of his forthcoming picture book, which he is touting as “a must-have for all Patriots.”

Leave it to Trump to try to swindle his supporters out of money, and just in time for the holidays. Our Journey Together, Trump’s first book since he was president, will be published on Dec. 7 by Winning Team Publishing, a company started by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor. News of the book’s publication was first reported by The Washington Examiner. The book is a coffee table-style publication that will contain more than 300 images, some of which will include captions in Trump’s distinctive all-caps handwriting. To buy the book, Trump is charging $74.99 or, for a signed copy, $229.99.

Although Trump bragged that he had received offers from traditional publishers, telling Politico in June that “two of the biggest and most prestigious publishing houses have made very substantial offers which I have rejected.” The outlet reported that the largest publishing houses were reluctant to do business with the former president because they feared he would spread lies in his books.

In a statement announcing the book, Trump said that he wrote all of the (very short) captions. One example obtained by the Examiner accompanied an image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talking with Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office. “Attempting to listen to Crazy Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office — such natural disagreement,” Trump wrote.

In true Trumpian style, the marketing for the book is overblown and hilarious. “This photo book captures the greatness of the last four years unlike anything else that has been published,” the book’s website promises. The site even features quotes from Trump’s children. “These photos provide an intimate glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of his historic presidency,” Ivanka Trump said in a gushing testimonial.

This past June, Trump hinted he had a book in the works. “I’m writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books,” Trump said in a statement after news broke that Pence landed a seven-figure book deal with Simon & Schuster, something that The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported had been “grating on” Trump. Nearly six months later, all that “writing like crazy” has produced … a picture book.