Trump’s ‘Refusal’ to Care About the Law Led to Over a Dozen Officials Breaking It on His Behalf: Federal Watchdog

Donald Trump and his band of lackeys aren’t exactly known for their fidelity to the law — particularly the Hatch Act, which prohibits elected officials from leveraging their position for political purposes.

The most notable of many examples of the Trump administration using taxpayer money for politicking came last August, when it decided to hold key Republican National Convention events at the White House. The administration’s violations of the Hatch Act went far beyond the RNC, though, as a sprawling new report from the Office of the Special Counsel makes clear. In total, the OSC found that 13 Trump officials — including two Cabinet officials — demonstrated an “especially pernicious” disregard for the law as they used their position to promote the president’s reelection campaign.

The president and vice president are exempted from the Hatch Act, but the OSC places the blame on Trump’s shoulders for creating an environment where adhering to the law was an afterthought. “The president’s refusal to require compliance with the law laid the foundation for the violations,” the investigators wrote. “In each of these instances, senior administration officials used their official authority or influence to campaign for President Trump. Based upon the Trump administration’s reaction to the violations, OSC concludes that the most logical inference is that the administration approved of these taxpayer-funded campaign activities.”