WTF, America? Trump and Obama Tied for Most Admired Men, New Poll Says

Two men who couldn’t be more different, President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama, are tied for the top spot as 2019’s most-admired man in America, according to Gallup’s annual poll. This marks the 12th time the former president has at least shared the Number One spot.

Trump and Obama both tied at 18 percent. Unsurprisingly, the poll was heavily split by politically partisan views. Forty-five percent of Republicans choose Trump, while 41 percent of Democrats picked Obama. Independents spilt rather evenly with 12 percent for Obama, and Trump getting the nod from 10 percent of those polled. No other public man cracked 2 percent in the survey.

In the who are these people category: 2 percent of Democrats named Trump as the man they most admired, while 3 percent of Republicans admitted to admiring Obama.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama nabbed the top spot in the poll for most admired woman, with First Lady Melania Trump finishing in second. The two were separated by 5 percentage points, with Michelle Obama getting 10 percent of the mentions to Melania Trump’s 5 percent.

Other women in the top 10 included Oprah Winfrey, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and climate activist Greta Thunberg.