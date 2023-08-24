×
An Education

Trump Says He Didn’t Learn About Mugshots in Business School

“I’d never heard the words ‘mugshot’ — they didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance,” Trump told Newsmax
Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Shortly after submitting to his fourth arrest this year, Trump called up his backup right-wing propaganda machine Newsmax to discuss the experience of jail

“What was the experience like today in jail?” host Greg Kelly asked on Thursday.

“Terrible experience,” Trump responded. “I came in, I was treated very nicely, but it is what it is. I took a mugshot, which I’d never heard the words ‘mugshot’ — they didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance,” he added.

Hours before, Trump had surrendered to Georgia authorities to be booked on charges related to a sprawling RICO indictment resulting from a lengthy investigation into efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. The former president spent less than 30 minutes in the building, and was released on bond

Trump called the prosecutors who charged him and 18 other co-defendants, including coup architect John Eastman, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, “animals.” 

“I don’t even know that I’ve met a lot of these people, but some I do,” he said. “These are animals, these are vicious animals that have destroyed the lives of these people,” 

In the past, Trump would have opted to appear on Fox News, the network that helped build his political profile. But the former president recently jilted the network by refusing to participate in the first Republican primary debate, which took place on Wednesday. 

The former president provided his analysis on the debate for Kelly, lauding his fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for the amount of praise he heaped upon him. “I thought he was very good. I especially liked where he said I was the greatest president in his lifetime and long beyond,” Trump said. 

