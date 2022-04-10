Lying Trump Calls Himself ‘the Most Honest Human Being Perhaps That God Ever Created’

Former president Donald Trump, who has been caught lying about topics ranging from the size of the crowd at his 2017 inauguration to the 2020 election being “rigged and stolen” (it wasn’t), claimed at a Saturday night rally that he is “the most honest human being perhaps that God ever created.”

“I’ve gotta be the cleanest sheriff. I think I’m the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created, perhaps,” said Trump, who made false or misleading claims more than 30,000 times while in office, according to a Washington Post analysis.

Trump: I’ve gotta be the cleanest— I think I’m the most honest human being perhaps that god ever created pic.twitter.com/D98itzA6vi — Acyn (@Acyn) April 10, 2022

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) along with MyPillow guy and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell were also in attendance at the North Carolina event. Ahead of the rally, Lindell thanked Cawthorn for accusing his fellow Republicans of using cocaine and inviting him to an orgy. “I told Madison [Cawthorn]…I told him in back, remember a week ago, everybody, they were attacking him for, he said something about pornos things or whatever with the Republicans,” Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network. “I said, thanks Madison, for three days you were the top of the news, so I could get stuff done.”

During his speech, Trump said he could issue pardons for Jan. 6 defendants if he’s elected president in 2024. “We will, while we’re at it, demand justice for the January 6 prisoners and full protection of their civil rights,” Trump said. “Like was received by antifa and Black Lives Matter, who murdered people throughout our country.”

Trump added, “If I run and if I win” the 2024 presidential election, “we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Right-wing Republicans, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, have latched onto the Jan. 6 defendants’ cause and promoted unfounded conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 committee believes it has sufficient evidence to refer Trump to the Justice Department for criminal charges related to the insurrection, but it is currently debating whether or not to do so.