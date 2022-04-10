 Lying Trump Calls Himself 'Most Honest Human Being God Ever Created' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who's Nominated, Who's Performing
Home Politics Politics News

Lying Trump Calls Himself ‘the Most Honest Human Being Perhaps That God Ever Created’

The former president also floated pardons for Jan. 6 protesters if he is elected again

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lying Trump Calls Himself 'the Most Honest Human Being Perhaps That God Ever Created'Lying Trump Calls Himself 'the Most Honest Human Being Perhaps That God Ever Created'

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

AP

Former president Donald Trump, who has been caught lying about topics ranging from the size of the crowd at his 2017 inauguration to the 2020 election being “rigged and stolen” (it wasn’t), claimed at a Saturday night rally that he is “the most honest human being perhaps that God ever created.”

“I’ve gotta be the cleanest sheriff. I think I’m the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created, perhaps,” said Trump, who made false or misleading claims more than 30,000 times while in office, according to a Washington Post analysis.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) along with MyPillow guy and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell were also in attendance at the North Carolina event. Ahead of the rally, Lindell thanked Cawthorn for accusing his fellow Republicans of using cocaine and inviting him to an orgy. “I told Madison [Cawthorn]…I told him in back, remember a week ago, everybody, they were attacking him for, he said something about pornos things or whatever with the Republicans,” Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network. “I said, thanks Madison, for three days you were the top of the news, so I could get stuff done.”

During his speech, Trump said he could issue pardons for Jan. 6 defendants if he’s elected president in 2024. “We will, while we’re at it, demand justice for the January 6 prisoners and full protection of their civil rights,” Trump said. “Like was received by antifa and Black Lives Matter, who murdered people throughout our country.”

Related Stories

Of Course Kid Rock's Concerts Now Open With a Message From Donald Trump
New York A.G. Asks Court to Hold Donald Trump in Contempt: 'The Judge's Order Was Crystal Clear'

Related Stories

Popular musical duo Phil and Don Everly recording at the Warner Brothers studio in Hollywood, 1963. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks
The United States of Weed

Trump added, “If I run and if I win” the 2024 presidential election, “we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Right-wing Republicans, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, have latched onto the Jan. 6 defendants’ cause and promoted unfounded conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 committee believes it has sufficient evidence to refer Trump to the Justice Department for criminal charges related to the insurrection, but it is currently debating whether or not to do so.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Jan. 6, Jan. 6 Committee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.