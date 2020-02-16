 Trump Makes Campaign Stop at NASCAR's Daytona 500 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Watch Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer Get Stumped on Name of Mexico’s President Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Makes Campaign Stop at NASCAR’s Daytona 500

The president pulled out all the stops for the race. Not only did Air Force One circle above the track, Trump also took a lap in the presidential limo

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Air Foce One circles Daytona track

Fans watch from the grandstands as Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, prepares to land at Daytona International Airport before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race.

Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock

President Trump visited the NASCAR Daytona 500 in what appeared to be a campaign event as he seeks reelection in 2020. “Daytona International Speedway, we love our country and it’s truly an honor to be with all of you at the Great American Race,” Trump, who was serving as grand marshall, told the gathered crowd before delivering the iconic opening line, “Gentleman, start your engines.”

The president pulled out all the stops for the race. Not only did Air Force One circle the track from 800 feet in the sky as Fox Sports commentators gushed, but Trump also took a lap around the track in the presidential limo nicknamed “The Beast.”


This was not just a presidential appearance, it also looked very much like a campaign event. Trump’s campaign planned to fly an aerial banner over the track and scheduled an ad to run during the TV broadcast to reach the estimated 9 million viewers watching from home.

Trump is not the first Republican president to visit the Daytona speedway for NASCAR’s biggest event of the year. Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush all made appearances at the race, which makes sense considering NASCAR’s viewing audience tends to be mostly Republican and overwhelmingly (91 percent) white.

As Ari Fleischer, George W. Bush’s former press secretary told the AP, “There’s a real sense of positive, overwhelming affirmation to hear the roar of the crowd. What politician doesn’t want that? Secondly, there’s what I call the reverberation effect. People watching at home, who hear the roar of the crowd for a president, that can drive them toward some sense of approval or fondness or liking for the president.”

And the president’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said in a statement, “NASCAR fans are patriots who support the president in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about Keeping America Great during the Great American Race.”

Trump’s appearance marked the first time the presidential limo and motorcade did a lap around the Daytona track. As New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote on Twitter, “[Trump is] using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.