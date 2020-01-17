 Trump Names Epstein Lawyers Starr and Dershowitz to Impeachment Team - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Politics Politics News

Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team Includes Lawyers Who Represented Jeffrey Epstein, O.J. Simpson

Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz will take center stage when the Senate trial begins next week

President Trump names Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz to impeachment defense team.

President Trump speaks during an event to announce his administration's proposed new environmental policies at the White House on January 9th.

Shutterstock

President Trump has named Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz to the legal team that will defend him during the Senate impeachment trial. Both lawyers previously represented billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and Dershowitz served on O.J. Simpson’s defense team during the former football player’s 1995 murder trial. They’ll now defend the president against accusations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the long-awaited Senate trial, slated to begin next Tuesday.

Starr, best known for leading the investigation that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment, and Dershowitz, a constitutional lawyer-turned-pariah of the Martha’s Vineyard elite, both regularly appear on Fox News to defend the president as he stumbles through various legal quagmires, which could at least partially explain the move. Evidently of little concern to Trump was the role they played in getting Epstein a lenient plea deal after he was charged with sex trafficking in 2008, or Dershowitz’s deeper ties to the high-society financier and prolific sex predator who died in prison last August while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Trump’s indifference to Starr and Dershowitz’s ties to Epstein isn’t surprising. Alex Acosta, the former U.S. attorney in Florida who ultimately cut the deal that left Epstein with a 13-month stay in a cushy county jail, despite having identified at least 36 victims of his sexual misconduct, stepped down as Trump’s labor secretary after Epstein was arrested again last year, a resignation Trump seemed to accept only begrudgingly. “Until this came up, there was never an ounce of problem with this very good man,” the president said of Acosta.

Robert Ray, who took Starr’s place at the Office of Independent Counsel and wrote the final report on Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky, was also added to Trump’s defense team. Starr, Dershowitz, and Ray will join White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow, who will lead the team. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and longtime personal attorney Jane Raskin will also help defend the president in the Senate.

According to Media Matters, those currently on Trump’s impeachment defense team have appeared on Fox News more than 350 times in the past year.

