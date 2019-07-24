×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next See YBN Cordae Perform 'RNP' With Anderson .Paak on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

‘Very Innocent President’ Greets Mueller Testimony With Unhinged Tweetstorm

Read Trump’s early-morning meltdown decrying the Special Counsel’s testimony and the culmination of “the Greatest Witch Hunt In U.S. history, by far!”

By

Reporter

Tim Dickinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump reacts to the audience before speaking at Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit 2019, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 23 Jul 2019

President Donald Trump reacts to the audience before speaking at Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit 2019.

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

As Robert Mueller prepared to testify before the House Wednesday, President Trump fired off an addled, early-morning tweetstorm, decrying the “The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!”

Mueller led the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia, finding no criminal conspiracy with the government of Vladimir Putin, but pointedly refusing to exonerate the president, laying out a stark case in that Trump obstructed justice. As he woke, Trump was still upset by the revelation that Mueller’s longtime top lieutenant, Aaron Zebley, would participate in the hearings.

Zebley is a former FBI agent who worked in counter terrorism, who rose to become chief of staff to Mueller when he was the FBI director. Zebley followed Mueller into private practice, and returned to public service as a top investigator on Mueller’s Special Counsel team. Likely no one is better versed with the details of the Mueller Report than Zebley, but his last-minute addition to the witness list sent the president into a twist.

Related

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 19 Jul 2019
An Obama Administration Impeachment Expert on Trump, Mueller and What Both Parties Are Getting Wrong
What To Expect From Robert Mueller's Testimony Before Congress

The president’s tweetstorm did not stop with his specific objections to Zebley’s testimony. Trump pressed forward into a now-familiar refrain about how he, “a very innocent President,” is the victim in this case, while projecting accusations of treason political opponents he blames for raising concerns about his contacts with the Russians in the first place.

Turning the morning into his personal Festivus, Trump then began an airing of grievances against a litany of opponents from “Crooked Hillary Clinton” to “Leakin’ James Comey.”

Trump even insisted that Mueller should have investigated himself, calling the Special Counsel “the highly conflicted Robert Mueller,” alleging that Mueller had been angling to return to the job of FBI director.

Trump closed his tweetstorm with his self-soothing all-caps mantra…

… and a campaign slogan:

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad