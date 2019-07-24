‘Very Innocent President’ Greets Mueller Testimony With Unhinged Tweetstorm

As Robert Mueller prepared to testify before the House Wednesday, President Trump fired off an addled, early-morning tweetstorm, decrying the “The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!”

Mueller led the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia, finding no criminal conspiracy with the government of Vladimir Putin, but pointedly refusing to exonerate the president, laying out a stark case in that Trump obstructed justice. As he woke, Trump was still upset by the revelation that Mueller’s longtime top lieutenant, Aaron Zebley, would participate in the hearings.

Zebley is a former FBI agent who worked in counter terrorism, who rose to become chief of staff to Mueller when he was the FBI director. Zebley followed Mueller into private practice, and returned to public service as a top investigator on Mueller’s Special Counsel team. Likely no one is better versed with the details of the Mueller Report than Zebley, but his last-minute addition to the witness list sent the president into a twist.

It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

The president’s tweetstorm did not stop with his specific objections to Zebley’s testimony. Trump pressed forward into a now-familiar refrain about how he, “a very innocent President,” is the victim in this case, while projecting accusations of treason political opponents he blames for raising concerns about his contacts with the Russians in the first place.

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Turning the morning into his personal Festivus, Trump then began an airing of grievances against a litany of opponents from “Crooked Hillary Clinton” to “Leakin’ James Comey.”

Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Trump even insisted that Mueller should have investigated himself, calling the Special Counsel “the highly conflicted Robert Mueller,” alleging that Mueller had been angling to return to the job of FBI director.

It has been reported that Robert Mueller is saying that he did not apply and interview for the job of FBI Director (and get turned down) the day before he was wrongfully appointed Special Counsel. Hope he doesn’t say that under oath in that we have numerous witnesses to the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

….interview, including the Vice President of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Trump closed his tweetstorm with his self-soothing all-caps mantra…

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

… and a campaign slogan: