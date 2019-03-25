×
Rolling Stone
Actually, Trump Now Says, Mueller Acted Honorably

After two years of bashing the special counsel, President Trump has changed his tune

President Donald Trump, Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Cliff Owen/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia is over. The president is pleased.

“No collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION,” Trump wrote after Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Mueller’s findings went public on Sunday afternoon. “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

So enthused was Trump with Barr’s four-page letter that he’s even warmed to the special counsel, whom the president cast as a bitter adversary for the better part of the past two years. When Trump was asked on Monday whether Mueller acted honorably in pursuing the investigation, Trump was clear in his response.

This was not always Trump’s view. Since Mueller’s investigation began in May 2017, Trump has habitually attacked the character of the Marine Corps veteran, former FBI director and lifelong Republican. Trump has labeled Mueller an “angry” Democrat who has no interest in the truth. He’s compared him to Joseph McCarthy. He’s called him highly conflicted, as well as a national disgrace who is doing “tremendous damage” to the United States criminal justice system.

Here’s a small sampling of some of his attacks against the special counsel.

A question that will endure as Americans attempt to parse Mueller’s findings is why Trump was so obsessed with discrediting the investigation. If he was as completely and totally innocent as he claims, why waste so much time dragging Mueller’s name through the mud? Many held up Trump’s fervent attacks on Mueller and the investigation as evidence that he was guilty of something criminal. This could still very well be true. It probably is, in fact. What’s also become clear, however, is that Americans may never know for sure.

