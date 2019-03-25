Actually, Trump Now Says, Mueller Acted Honorably

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia is over. The president is pleased.

“No collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION,” Trump wrote after Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Mueller’s findings went public on Sunday afternoon. “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

So enthused was Trump with Barr’s four-page letter that he’s even warmed to the special counsel, whom the president cast as a bitter adversary for the better part of the past two years. When Trump was asked on Monday whether Mueller acted honorably in pursuing the investigation, Trump was clear in his response.

Trump was just asked if he thinks Robert Mueller acted honorably and the president replied, "Yes he did." — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 25, 2019

This was not always Trump’s view. Since Mueller’s investigation began in May 2017, Trump has habitually attacked the character of the Marine Corps veteran, former FBI director and lifelong Republican. Trump has labeled Mueller an “angry” Democrat who has no interest in the truth. He’s compared him to Joseph McCarthy. He’s called him highly conflicted, as well as a national disgrace who is doing “tremendous damage” to the United States criminal justice system.

Here’s a small sampling of some of his attacks against the special counsel.

Study the late Joseph McCarthy, because we are now in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby! Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

….looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side – the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

….care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

….The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

Bob Mueller (who is a much different man than people think) and his out of control band of Angry Democrats, don’t want the truth, they only want lies. The truth is very bad for their mission! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

A question that will endure as Americans attempt to parse Mueller’s findings is why Trump was so obsessed with discrediting the investigation. If he was as completely and totally innocent as he claims, why waste so much time dragging Mueller’s name through the mud? Many held up Trump’s fervent attacks on Mueller and the investigation as evidence that he was guilty of something criminal. This could still very well be true. It probably is, in fact. What’s also become clear, however, is that Americans may never know for sure.