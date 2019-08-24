Trump Ranks With Mother Teresa on Women’s Issues, Surrogate Claims

Tana Goertz, a former Apprentice contestant who appeared in the show’s third season is now employed as a senior employee of the Donald Trump campaign, and earlier this week, she delivered a doozy of a soundbyte, saying that only Mother Theresa has done more for women than the president.

In a video clip that quickly circulated around Twitter, Goertz said, “I know this man. I know his stamina. There’s not a person alive that literally has done so much for a female, for the female population. I can’t think of one person, except for Mother Teresa. I mean, literally, who has done more for women in office than Donald Trump?”

Her comments were prompted by a CBS News reporter inquiring what her message would be to women who voted for the president in 2016 but also for Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in 2018.

Explaining Axne’s victory, Goertz, who is Trump Team Coordinator in Iowa, maintained that the Democrat only won because Trump was not on the ticket. “If Donald Trump was running, we would have never lost anything,” she said. “There’s different candidates running that don’t have the power that Donald Trump has, and the pull.”

Let’s look at some of the things Trump has done for women while in office. He’s called the female prime minister of Denmark “nasty;” he’s denied abortion access to immigrant women in detention; forced Planned Parenthood to reject federal funding, costing women more money for their services; cut funding for comprehensive sex education in favor of abstinence-only programs; and made it easier for employers to deny female employees contraceptive coverage.