Watch Trump Mock Christine Blasey Ford at Mississippi Rally

President Donald Trump appeared to mock Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at a Mississippi rally Tuesday, suggesting the testimony she gave regarding her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was unreliable.

Trump noted the various things about the night of the alleged incident that Ford couldn’t remember, such as the location of the house party, how she got to there and how she got home. Trump did not mention the numerous other details Ford did remember, such as the room the alleged attack took place in, the way Kavanaugh allegedly covered her mouth when she tried to call for help and the laughter of Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge (“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter – the uproarious laughter and them having fun at my expense,” she said).

Nevertheless, Trump went on to claim that Ford’s accusations had ruined Kavanaugh’s life. “A man’s life is shattered,” he said. “His wife is shattered, his daughters, who are beautiful, incredible young kids. They destroy people, they want to destroy people. These are really evil people.”

Trump’s remarks in Mississippi come just days after the president called Ford’s testimony “very compelling” and said she was a “very credible witness.”