Trump Says Mitch McConnell Has a ‘Death Wish’ During Racist Meltdown  

Ah, Friday night. Time to kick back, watch a little TV, and casually threaten the Senate Minority Leader on your website.

“He has a DEATH WISH,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, while also adding a racist dig at McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, who is Asian American and a former member of Trump’s own cabinet.

“Must immediately seek help and advise [sic] from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

Chao was born in Taiwan.

“Is McConnell approving all of these trillions of dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them,” Trump angrily mused, “or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the country down with him?”

The screed came after President Joe Biden signed into law a bill to fund the US government until Dec. 16 to avoid a shut down at midnight. It also provides $12.4 billion in military and diplomatic aid to Ukraine, the Washington Post reports.

The former president spent hours on Friday afternoon engaged in an extended posting barrage on his personal social media platform Truth Social, leveling attacks against McConnell at least three separate times.

In 2017 Trump lambasted McConnell after the senate failed to secure passage of a bill that would partially repeal the Affordable Care Act, and the relationship between the two giants of the Republican Party has remained tenuous.

In recent weeks, Trump has vented to some confidants that if Republicans fail to take back both the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms, the ex-president expects “all these fucking RINOs” to blame him for any GOP high-profile losses, according to a person with direct knowledge of this grievance. In these complaints, Trump has repeatedly singled out McConnell — who the former president regularly calls a “son of a bitch” — as someone who Trump claims is actively working to sabotage Republicans’ odds of winning the Senate in this year’s critical elections.

“Blame Mitch,” Trump has recently said, if Republicans fail to retake the Senate this cycle, this source relayed.