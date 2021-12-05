Watch Trump Call Gen. Milley ‘A F*cking Idiot’ Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

During a speech at his Mar-a-lago resort, former President Donald Trump blew off some steam, calling Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mike Milley “a fucking idiot” over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking at an event on Saturday night for Turning Point Action, the political arm of Charlie Kirk’s conservative activist group Turning Point USA, Trump said, “I’ll never forget Milley saying to me, ‘Sir, sir. It’s cheaper to leave the equipment than to bring it.'”

He continued, “You think it’s cheaper to leave it there so they can have it than it is to fill it up with a half tank of gas and fly it into Pakistan or fly it back to our country? ‘Yes, sir, we think it’s cheaper, sir.’ That’s when I realized he was a f*cking idiot.”

Trump and his allies, including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), have repeatedly claimed that the United States left some $85 billion of equipment in Afghanistan, but as an Associated Press fact check points out, it’s not true. The U.S. spent around $18 billion on equipment for Afghan forces between 2002 and 2018, a military report showed. And according to the AP, much of that equipment would be “obsolete after years of use.”

But Trump is not one to let facts get in his way, which is why Saturday night he also whined that the election was stolen from him. “We did so well, and then the thing was all rigged, a disgraceful thing,” Trump claimed. “The mail-in ballots, it was just horrible. They mailed hundreds of millions of ballots. People are getting seven ballots, they’re getting six. There was somebody I just met upstairs, ‘Sir, I got five ballots sent to me.’ A disgrace.”

While Trump is OK calling Milley an idiot, the former president is also trying to get a Republican campaign ad removed that shows Ohio Republican candidate for Senate candidate J.D. Vance using that same insult against him. The ad comes from Club for Growth in support of Mike Gibbons, another Republican vying for the Ohio Senate nomination. The ad uses footage of Vance — who has cast himself as a Trump ally in the race — where he called Trump as “an idiot”, “noxious” and “offensive.” The ad had Trump concerned it would lower his poll numbers in the state, Politico reported, so he called Club for Growth President David McIntosh, asking him to take the ad down.