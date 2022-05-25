 Trump Didn't Think Hanging Mike Pence on Jan. 6 Was Bad Idea: Report - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Seven Ideal Locations to Build Your Culture-Based Business
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Didn’t Think Jan. 6 Rioters Hanging Mike Pence Was Such a Bad Idea: Report

At least one witness told the Jan. 6 committee that Mark Meadows said the former president may have suggested the former vice president should be executed, according to The New York Times

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
TOPSHOT - A noose is seen on makeshift gallows as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather on the West side of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. - Donald Trump's supporters stormed a session of Congress held today, January 6, to certify Joe Biden's election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)TOPSHOT - A noose is seen on makeshift gallows as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather on the West side of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. - Donald Trump's supporters stormed a session of Congress held today, January 6, to certify Joe Biden's election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A noose is seen on makeshift gallows as supporters of President Trump gather on the West side of the Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump reportedly enjoyed watching a mob of his supporters storm the Capitol last Jan. 6. He also reportedly enjoyed that some of them were chanting for Vice President Mike Pence to be hung for failing to illegally stop the certification of the 2020 election results. He didn’t think it was such a bad idea, either, according to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Meadows told colleagues on Jan. 6 that Trump had said, as the Times puts it, “something to the effect of, maybe Mr. Pence should be hung.” Sources told the Times that Meadows’ recounting of Trump’s comment was relayed to the Jan. 6 committee by at least one witness, and that Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Meadows aide who was present at the time, confirmed it.

Related Stories

David Perdue's Pathetic, Racist, Conspiracy-Ridden Georgia Governor Campaign Is Officially Over
Kellyanne Conway Admits Trump Lost the 2020 Election

Related Stories

Marvin Gaye, right, with back up singer Paulette McWilliams at Radio City Music Hall, Tuesday, May 18, 1983, New York. Gaye opened a five day concert series. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan
All 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked

Trump has previously defended the rioters who chanted for Pence to be hung. “Well, the people were very angry,” he told Jonathan Karl of ABC News, responding to the chants. “Because it’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect … If you know a vote if fraudulent, how can you pass along a fraudulent vote to Congress?”

Taylor Budowich, Trump’s spokesperson, responded to Wednesday’s report by attacking the Jan. 6 committee, but hefailing to address the allegation that the former president may have supported Pence’s execution. “This partisan committee’s vague ‘leaks,’ anonymous testimony and willingness to alter evidence proves it’s just an extension of the Democrat smear campaign that has been exposed time and time again for being fabricated and dishonest,” he told the Times. “Americans are tired of the Democrat lies and the charades, but, sadly, it’s the only thing they have to offer.”

Budowich earlier this week attacked Pence, as well, calling his support for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s reelection campaign is part of a “desperate” attempt to “chase his lost relevance.” Trump, who has attacked Kemp for not doing more to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, endorsed David Perdue in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Kemp defeated Perdue on Tuesday night by over 50 percentage points.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Jan. 6, Mark Meadows, Mike Pence

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.