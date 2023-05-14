Trump Signals the Return of Michael Flynn If He Wins Reelection

Although he canceled his outdoor rally in Iowa due to tornado warnings, Donald Trump did not let his Saturday night end without addressing a crowd. The former president called in to a pro-MAGA event featuring disgraced former national security advisor Michael Flynn and signaled he would make Flynn part of his next administration, confirming Rolling Stone’s reporting.

“I want to thank you all for being here at the wonderful hotel,” Trump said as Flynn held a cell phone up to a microphone so the audience at the “ReAwaken America Tour” event, taking place at Trump National Doral Miami, could hear. “It’s a wonderful hotel, but you’re there for an even more important purpose.”

After he canceled his Iowa rally, Trump calls in to the ‘Reawaken America’ QAnon rally tonight and tells Michael Flynn that he will be bringing him back in his next Administration. pic.twitter.com/rTY33ac7yX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2023

Upon hearing Trump’s voice, the audience burst into screams and applause.

“I will say, General Flynn, he’s some general. He’s some man,” Trump continued. “He took abuse like nobody could have handled, and he came out bigger, better, stronger than ever before.”

“That’s right,” Flynn affirmed.

“We love him,” Trump said. “He’s a leader, and you just stay wealthy and healthy and well, and everything. I want you to have great lives in general. You just have to stay healthy because we’re bringing you back. We’re gonna bring you back.”

Flynn is a controversial figure. A Trump loyalist, Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI during the 2016 campaign regarding his contact with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. and his activity as a lobbyist and consultant to Turkey’s government. Flynn ultimately resigned in disgrace from the Trump White House in 2017 before going on to become a revered figure in the QAnon movement.

Rolling Stone reported Thursday that Trump planned to include Flynn as well as Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who allegedly worked to undermine the 2020 election on Trump's behalf, including claiming in a letter to the Georgia Legislature that the department had found "significant fraud" in its election results and urging lawmakers to choose an alternate slate of electors.

Flynn, who has become a popular figure in QAnon circles, also played a large part in the attempts to subvert democracy and halt the electoral count on Jan. 6. He urged Trump to “declare limited martial law” and “temporarily suspend the Constitution” and spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally ahead of the attack on the Capitol.

“President Trump calls Gen. Flynn a ‘hero’ all the time,” a source with direct knowledge told Rolling Stone. “Why wouldn’t he want a hero working for him?”